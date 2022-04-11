ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Womenfolk Market raised money for survivors of gender-based violence

By WKRC
star64.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati's City Flea held a special pop-up for female-owned...

star64.tv

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family of terminally ill girl with ‘days to live’ can’t afford heating due to soaring energy costs

The mother of a terminally ill girl with just “days to live” says she can’t afford to keep the heating on due to the cost of living crisis. Anastasia Hazell, seven, was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour last March and given just one year to live.Mother Alexandra Hazell, 35, said that she is struggling to keep the heating on in the family’s home as her daughter’s condition deteriorates.Alexandra said: “The cost of living has just skyrocketed. We’ve had to turn the heating off twice.“We just want to spend time with her but all my time is spent worrying about...
RELATIONSHIPS
NBC4 Columbus

Domestic violence shelter to expand, accommodate more survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s only domestic violence shelter is expanding to accommodate more survivors. This comes as Ohio’s number of domestic violence deaths jumped more than 20% last year. The shelter, which is known as Lutheran Social Services Choices, is looking to grow its capacity by 40% in the coming year. “It’s commendable, […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
CBS Denver

Colorado-Based Nonprofit WeeCycle Raising Money To Buy Diapers For Ukraine Families

DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado-based nonprofit is helping Ukrainian families with essential supplies like diapers. WeeCycle is raising money to buy shipping containers full of diapers to send to refugee camps overseas. (credit: WeeCycle) The nonprofit wants to raise enough money to send at least one container full of diapers. That’s about 270,000 diapers at a cost of $36,000. (credit: WeeCycle) LINK: WeeCycle
COLORADO STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Sister States Raising Money To Help Ukraine

(Des Moines, IA) — A campaign is underway to raise money to ship much-needed emergency supplies to help people in Iowa’s sister state of Cherkasy Oblast in Ukraine. The executive director of Iowa Sister States, Karla Weilbrenner McCollum, says she’s been in contact with her counterparts in that war-torn nation and she’s urging Iowans to come to their aid. The goal is to start out at 20-thousand dollars, and they plan to purchase gloves, first aid kits, socks, sleeping bags, and other things the people may need. Located in central Ukraine, Cherkasy is rural and mostly agricultural, with many farmers growing corn and winter wheat. Weilbrenner McCollum says the people there are fearful and prepared to evacuate, if necessary, but for now, are hunkering down. To donate, visit: www.iowasisterstates.org.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Bay News 9

Young Central Florida cancer survivor helps raise awareness

Pictures on the wall and around the house show a glimpse of the monster Leila Jarvis had to fight against. She was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at one and-a-half years old and endured a long journey. What You Need To Know. Lelia Jarvis was battling neuroblasoma before she even turned 2.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WGRZ TV

WNY woman hikes Mount Kilimanjaro while raising money for Buffalo-based non-profit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York woman has summited Africa's tallest mountain, all while raising money for girls' education. Lauren Molenda of East Aurora reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro at 6:45 a.m. local time on Friday, March 18. She made the six-day ascent along with eleven other members of an international leadership group called Mountains and Marathons.
BUFFALO, NY
WDVM 25

RespectFEST raises teen dating violence awareness

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — March 21st kicks off RespectFEST, a week of events that brings awareness to teen dating violence.  All week there will be virtual events focusing on topics such as consent and healthy relationships that lead up to an in-person event on Sunday.  About 1 in 3 teens will experience dating violence […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Over The Rhine#Wkrc#Womenfolk Market#City Flea
Eyewitness News

Middletown bakery raises money for Ukrainian refugee family

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Middletown bakery is making sure that a Ukrainian family that just arrived getting a warm welcome and has everything that they need. Cake Batter & Roll in Middletown brought out a special guest to help raise money and donations for a family that left everything behind in Ukraine.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Patriot Ledger

Letter: Access to legal representation changes lives for domestic violence survivors

We at DOVE (DOmestic Violence Ended), Inc. know firsthand how legal representation can be a lifeline for domestic violence survivors facing eviction. Over 90% of tenants do not have any legal representation when facing eviction. The majority are women, families of color, and households with children. Right to counsel needs to be part of a comprehensive approach to level the playing field.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy