ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Mike Refuses to Leave Ximena Even After His Castmates' Pleas

KTVB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMike isn't giving up on his relationship with Ximena despite her continuing to admit that she isn't in love with him. On part two of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' tell-all special, Mike's close friends, as well as all of his fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates,...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Why ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Stars Caleb and Alina Won’t Be on the Tell-All

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Alina Kozhevnikova and Caleb Greenwood had a short tenure in their TLC career. Making their debut on season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Caleb traveled to Turkey to meet Alina for the first time after initially connecting with the Russian native on social media more than 13 years ago. After struggling to transition their relationship from platonic to romantic, the pair returned to their native countries without the commitment Alina wanted. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the couple’s last appearance happened during the February 6th episode and the pair have since disappeared from the series. Keep scrolling to find out why Alina and Caleb are not on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘Before The 90 Days’ Preview: Gino Feels ‘Hopeless’ After Jasmine Goes Through His Emails

Gino is feeling betrayed after Jasmine went through his e-mails without his permission. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, the couple tries to talk through their issues. Gino and Jasmine’s relationship has hit its breaking point. Their trust issues have come to a head, and they have to talk it out if they’re going to have any sort of a future. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the March 20 episode of Before the 90 Days, Gino is upset over Jasmine’s betrayal.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

How 90 Day Fiancé’s Latest Episode Further Proved Why Ximena And Mike Shouldn’t Be Together

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode “Disappearing Act.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is running away with the award for most scandalous cast in Season 5, as every week seems to bring more drama and controversy to the conversation. Fans have debated all season whether Mike Berk or Ximena Morales is more in the wrong within their relationship, and even if a consensus can’t be formally reached on that, everyone can at least presumably agree these two shouldn’t be together. The latest episode proved that more than ever, as we saw Ximena literally call off the relationship, with Mike taking it very poorly.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Robinson
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Siblings: Everything To Know About His 3 Brothers & Sisters

Will Smith has an older sister as well as a pair of younger twin siblings. Find out more about the actor’s sisters and younger brother here!. In West Philadelphia born and raised, Will Smith had plenty of siblings to hang out with on the playground “where I spent most of my days.” While the actor has gone on to much success, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is clearly still very close to his three siblings. Even though he has a family of his own (including a son and daughter with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith), Will definitely has a special bond with his brother and sisters. Find out more about all three of Will’s siblings here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#90 Day Fianc#Tell All#Bills#Cartagena#Spanish
bravotv.com

Gizelle Bryant Just Shared a Major Update on Daughter Grace

Gizelle Bryant’s daughter Grace has just experienced a huge milestone. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member’s eldest child has officially gotten her driver’s license, as the proud mom recently revealed on Instagram. On March 18, Gizelle took to her Instagram Stories to commemorate Grace’s latest accomplishment....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Ximena Brutally Breaks Up With Mike

Ximena decided to pull the plug on her rocky relationship with Mike on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After she was insulted by Mike telling her she only wanted him for his money, she told him he could take everything from her and that it was completely done between them.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Move over Mike, Ximena has a new boyfriend on 90 Day Fiancé

Although Ximena is still with Mike on 90 Day Fiancé, there’s a new romance on the cards for the TLC star…. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 has unfortunately come to an end, but this isn’t the last we’ll see of one cast member in particular. The TLC show is a prequel of 90 Day Fiancé, where viewers enjoy watching couples unite after falling in love despite living miles away from each other.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy