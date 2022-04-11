ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Bode Technology to Expand in Fairfax County, Creating More Than 70 New Jobs

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Bode Technology, a Fairfax-based leading provider of forensic services, will invest $2 million to expand its DNA testing services lab in Fairfax County to support increased customer demand. The company will hire additional senior and entry-level laboratory technicians, forensic science professionals, and...

