ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Aaron Kouhoupt Returns to McGlinchey as Member in Consumer Financial Services Group

bostonnews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Oh. (April 2022) - McGlinchey is pleased to announce that Aaron Kouhoupt has rejoined the firm as a Member (Partner) in the national Consumer Financial Services Compliance practice group. Aaron focuses on advising traditional banks as well as fintech start-ups navigating the federal regulatory regime surrounding bank partnership programs and...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tech company Sungard files second bankruptcy in three years

(Reuters) - Technology company Sungard Availability Services returned to bankruptcy on Monday about three years after wrapping up its prior Chapter 11 case. The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based cloud services provider filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas with about $424 million in secured debt. Sungard said in a statement on Monday that while it reduced its debt load by more than $800 million during its 2019 bankruptcy, it did not resolve “challenges inherent to the company’s operating structure,” including burdensome leases and underused space despite efforts to lower those costs in recent years.
WAYNE, PA
APG of Wisconsin

The first step businesses should take to protect their consumers, networks and financial accounts

(BPT) - The threat of cyberattacks has never been a higher priority for businesses. According to DarkReading.com, cyberattack attempts had already reached an all-time high during the fourth quarter of 2021, but these threats show no signs of slowing down. Malware attacks, phishing emails, account breaches and account takeovers are on the rise in the financial world, so having a secure but user-friendly authentication process for consumers is no longer nice to have, but a necessity. Banks and other financial institutions are investing heavily in authentication solutions to help keep customers safe. Spending over $1 billion a year (representing approximately 30% of their total security budget), banks are leading investors in these types of technologies.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Private Advisor Group Acquires Investors Financial Group

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, announced that it has acquired registered investment advisor (RIA) firm, Investors Financial Group (IFG). Servicing over $1.86 billion in advisory assets under management as of December 31, 2021, IFG will transition its RIA management to Private Advisor Group, a change aimed to fuel growth and scale for both firms.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Washington State
City
Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Business
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: New $500 payments are coming to people in this state

Stimulus check payments continue sporadically rolling out around the US ever since the federal government sent out its last such payment back in December. They’re taking the form of everything from basic income checks to gas rebate payments to garden-variety stimulus checks. With the latter including a $500 stimulus that’s been going out in recent days as part of the Massachusetts Essential Employee Premium Pay program. The state legislature set aside $460 million for these payments, with $500 payments already going out to 500,000 people in the first round.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Financial Institutions#Fintech#U S Legal For Curve#European#Bsa#Fdcpa
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Oldest Company in the Fortune 500

Few companies operate for more than a century, and many falter after they hit the century mark. Retailer Sears, Roebuck & Co. opened its first store in 1892, eventually becoming the largest store chain in the country. Today, it operates less than two dozen stores, which means it has basically disappeared. On the other hand, […]
BUSINESS
CNBC

The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
JOBS
Reuters

Ex-CEO of antifraud startup pleads guilty to defrauding investors

(Reuters) - The former CEO of cyberfraud prevention company NS8 Inc pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday to lying about the company's finances to solicit $123 million in investments. Adam Rogas, 44, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested in September 2020 after prosecutors alleged he doctored NS8's bank...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
MySanAntonio

The Challenges in Getting Funding for Women and Minority-Owned Businesses, And How to Solve Them

It is well-known that women- and minority-owned businesses are terribly far behind in accessing capital to fund their startups and small businesses. According to the American Express State of Women-Owned Businesses, women own 49 percent of the businesses in the U.S., but account for less than 10 percent of the country’s earned revenue. That’s a staggering, painfully frightening statistic as we move well into the twenty-first century. Some point the finger at the male and his privilege; others blame financial institutions. Many equate the lack of social capital possessed by women and minorities with less early-stage friends and family funding. That funding can provide a platform to build a business and provide opportunities for a healthier balance sheet when seeking additional funding. It could be all or none of these reasons. So, let’s start focusing on solutions. If 49 percent of the businesses in the U.S. accessed 49 percent of the capital available, then it stands to reason that 100 percent of our businesses would thrive. Pollyanna-ish thinking? Maybe, but it takes money to make money. The more successful all of our businesses are, the better individual finances and the economic development in our cities, which of course impacts all else for the positive.
SMALL BUSINESS
Business Insider

WATCH NOW: Experts discuss important trends related to identity verification and financial services — from contextual identity to consumer choice

The financial services industry is central to the evolution in identity verification technology. Demand for convenient digital payments and transfers without compromising security is driving innovation. In the recent event, "Cutting-Edge Identity Verification Is Transforming Financial Services," experts discuss balancing consumer choice with fighting fraud. In today's world, our identity...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Skadden Recruits Saunders Gregor to Tax Controversy Practice

Kathleen Saunders Gregor has joined Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP as a partner in the tax controversy and litigation group in Boston, the law firm announced Tuesday. Gregor advises public and private companies, investment funds, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals on administrative controversies and litigation, according to Skadden....
BOSTON, MA
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy