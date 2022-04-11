ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Jalen Green wins Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March, April

By Ben DuBose
 2 days ago
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The NBA announced Monday that Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is officially the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for March and April. He is the first Rocket to have earned that honor since Luis Scola in February 2008 and the sixth different player in team history, joining Ralph Sampson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Steve Francis, Yao Ming, and Scola.

In those months, Green averaged 22.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 48.4% overall and 39.5% on 3-pointers. Green scored 20-plus points in 15 of the 22 games over that span, including a historic streak of five straight 30+ point games from March 28 through April 5. That was the second-longest streak by a rookie since 1971-72.

Green also hit four or more 3-pointers in seven straight games from March 25 through April 5 and set new rookie records for consecutive games with four, five, and six made 3-pointers over that span.

In March, Green became the youngest NBA player to have recorded at least 350 points and 50 3-pointers in one month while shooting at least 48.0% from the floor and 39.0% or better on 3-pointers. Green averaged 28.6 points on 49.5% shooting in five games played in April, including a career-high 41 points in Sunday’s season finale versus Atlanta.

For the season, Green started all 67 of his games played while averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. The 20-year-old ranked second among rookies in scoring and was 0.14 points per game shy of the lead.

Green made 157 3-pointers, which is tied for the fourth-most through the first 67 games by any player in NBA history. From the start of February, Green had the 12th-best 3-point percentage (39.3%) of any player who averaged at least three made 3-pointers per game over that span.

