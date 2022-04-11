ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Adds New 'Two Thumbs Up' Feature

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irPtt_0f66f00000

Christine Doig, director of product innovation at Netflix, joins Cheddar News to discuss the streamers interactive content and its new Two Thumbs Up feature.

