When you think of a Jewish holiday, what holiday springs to mind?. Most people don't think of the small but mighty holiday of Purim, but they should. It's got everything a great Jewish holiday should have. There's an inside joke that most Jewish holidays follow a certain formula: They tried to kill us. They failed. Let's eat. Purim has that and more! It's often described as a Jewish springtime version of Halloween. Though Purim is much older than Halloween—the celebration dating back to at least the first century BCE.

RELIGION ・ 27 DAYS AGO