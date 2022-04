A new Italian restaurant will be opening soon.Carolina Cossío/Unsplash. Fast-casual restaurants have been the name of the game of late. Several fast-casual restaurants serving various styles of food have opened in greater Phoenix over the last several years. The hybrid between fast-food and sit-down dining allows patrons to come in, receive their order quickly, and enjoy their food, all without spending the kind of time necessary for a more traditional restaurant with waiters and servers. And now, a popular Denver-based fast-casual restaurant will be moving into the area.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 29 DAYS AGO