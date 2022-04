Is there free coffee at Wawa one day next week and are tacos coming to everyone's favorite chain of convenience stores?. Here's what we know and what we are speculating about. It appears that Thursday, April 14th, 2022, is Wawa Day, one of the biggest holidays in the Garden State and the region. On Wawa Day, as they've done in years past, you will be able to get a free cup of coffee all day long. Any size!

