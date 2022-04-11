Sunshine Ace Hardware breaks ground on North Naples store at Founders Square

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chilton Trust, a leading privately owned, independent wealth management firm and national trust company, today announced the opening of a new office location in Naples, Florida. This new office, located at 850 Park Shore Drive, further builds upon Chilton’s existing presence in Florida and strategically positions Chilton to serve clients in the area and meet the growing demand for premier wealth management services. Thomas Walsh, senior vice president of the Southwest Florida region at Chilton, will take the helm of the Naples office.
