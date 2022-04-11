ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

NewsTimes
 3 days ago

Wheat for May advanced 29.75 cents at $10.8125 a bushel; May corn was off 4.25 cents at...

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Grain prices mixed at close | Thursday, April 14, 2022

Grain prices closed mixed today amid a choppy day of trade. May corn continued higher closing in on the $8.00 benchmark. May corn closed 6 ¾ cents higher at $7.90 ¼. December corn closed a half cent higher at $7.35 ¼. May soybean futures gained 6 cents,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain markets remain higher | Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The grain markets moved higher today in orderly trade. Several positive factors were behind the rally again today. One was the Biden administration’s announcement that it wanted to extend the availability of higher biofuel blends of gasoline during the summer to curb soaring fuel costs and to cut reliance on foreign energy sources. Another factor contributing to the rally was the continued wet weather concerns in the U.S. combined with dry weather concerns in Brazil.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine grains truck traffic grinds to a halt as strike hardens

BUENOS AIRES, April 12 (Reuters) - Argentine truck owners extended a grains transport strike on Tuesday, bringing grains haulage traffic to a virtual halt at the peak of the harvest season in the world's leading exporter of processed soy and number two shipper of corn. The protest, demanding higher freight...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy