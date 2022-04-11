Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Grain prices closed mixed today amid a choppy day of trade. May corn continued higher closing in on the $8.00 benchmark. May corn closed 6 ¾ cents higher at $7.90 ¼. December corn closed a half cent higher at $7.35 ¼. May soybean futures gained 6 cents,...
The grain markets moved higher today in orderly trade. Several positive factors were behind the rally again today. One was the Biden administration’s announcement that it wanted to extend the availability of higher biofuel blends of gasoline during the summer to curb soaring fuel costs and to cut reliance on foreign energy sources. Another factor contributing to the rally was the continued wet weather concerns in the U.S. combined with dry weather concerns in Brazil.
BUENOS AIRES, April 12 (Reuters) - Argentine truck owners extended a grains transport strike on Tuesday, bringing grains haulage traffic to a virtual halt at the peak of the harvest season in the world's leading exporter of processed soy and number two shipper of corn. The protest, demanding higher freight...
