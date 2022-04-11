Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

The grain markets moved higher today in orderly trade. Several positive factors were behind the rally again today. One was the Biden administration’s announcement that it wanted to extend the availability of higher biofuel blends of gasoline during the summer to curb soaring fuel costs and to cut reliance on foreign energy sources. Another factor contributing to the rally was the continued wet weather concerns in the U.S. combined with dry weather concerns in Brazil.

