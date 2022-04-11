ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warminster, PA

Bears Bid Rebuffed: Warminster’s Rick Bates Remains a Buffalo Bill

By Dan Weckerly
 2 days ago
Image via Buffalo Plus at YouTube.

Buffalo Bills guard Rick Bates, once a force at Archbishop Wood High School, is remaining in western New York State. Nick Fierro, of FanNation, tackled the assignment of reporting his retention.

After growing up a Warminster guy, “Ryan” Bates played football for Penn State. In 2019, as an Eagles undrafted free agent, he was traded to Buffalo for linebacker Eli Harold (now with the 49ers).

Bates signed an offer sheet with the Chicago Bears but wasn’t eager to swap to the Windy City.

As he hoped, Buffalo’s front office matched the competing bid.

“It [was] a very long two weeks,” he confessed, describing the timeline. “I’m happy. I told [General Manager Brandon] Beane at the end of the season that I wanted to be a Bill … .

“And thankfully he came to the conclusion where I could stay … .”

The four-year deal is reportedly worth $17 million over four years, with $8.8 million guaranteed.

For the 2022–2023 season, Bates will be swapping sides on the offensive side. He’ll move from starting left guard to starting right. He sees the new position as helping him gain a “master understanding of the offense as a whole.”

More on Rick Bates is at FanNation.

Comments / 1

