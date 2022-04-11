ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Linda Buckley’s books help children explore the interconnectedness of life.

ktoo.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuests: Linda Buckley, Juneau writer. In 2019, when Linda Buckley wrote her first children’s book, A Bear in the...

www.ktoo.org

The Voice

Mama Mabel, children’s book, release ready

International author and The Voice columnist, Jo Fredell Higgins, will have her fifth children’s book “Mama Mabel: The Duck of Ten Eggs” released this month. The duck nested in her front yard last year and Jo took all of the book’s photographs. Two more children’s books will be released in June and in October. Those upcoming titles are “Lillian the Lion” and “Rachel the Rabbit.”
AURORA, IL
The Independent

Children's edition of 'Little Book of Joy' coming this fall

A picture-book edition of a bestseller co-authored by the Nobel Peace Prize winners the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu will be published this fall. Random House Children’s Books announced Tuesday that “The Little Book of Joy” will come out Sept. 27, with Rachel Neumann and Douglas Abrams collaborating on the text, and illustrations provided by artist Rafael López. In 2016, Archbishop Tutu and the Dalai Lama worked together on “The Book of Joy: Lasting Happiness in a Changing World,” which has sold more than 1 million copies and has been translated into more than 40 languages. Tutu died...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC 4

Books to help children celebrate diversity

Here to celebrate Women’s History Month and honor the women that came before us, Alexis Bradley and Dr. Lashawn Williams joined us on the show to teach viewers how to have conversations with their children about race and diversity. Bradley and Williams say to start having these conversations young...
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

Anne Frank book that claimed to solve the mystery of who betrayed her to the Nazis is PULLED by publishers after its findings were discredited

A book that claimed to have solved the mystery of who betrayed Anne Frank to the Nazis has been pulled by a Dutch publishing house after its findings were discredited. The book - The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation - suggested a Jewish man called Arnold van den Bergh may have revealed the Franks' hiding place in Amsterdam in a bid to save his own family.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationAU

Teacher sacked for reading bum book to students: the latest conservative book ban

On March 1, 2022, Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in New Byrum, Mississippi, faced a problem. The reader booked for a Zoom session for 240 grade two students hadn’t shown up. So Price grabbed one of his favourite books, I Need a New Butt, and began reading. He was fired two days later. In Price’s termination letter, Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part. The superintendent was particularly disturbed by the word “fart”, which he called “inappropriate”. However, the book, which features a character...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Echo Press

Children's author to sign books at Alexandria saddle shop

A local author will sign copies of her children's book about horses and friendship from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Blairview Saddle Shop on Highway 29 in Alexandria. Author Penny Haavig calls her book a "fun-loving tale about friendship in the most unusual way." The title, "Ebony Finds a Friend," draws its name from Haavig's first horse.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Houston Chronicle

Book World: 3 great new audiobooks for your commute, your walk or just chilling out

Michael Robotham maintains an air of excruciating suspense in this plot-driven tale of an idealist young policewoman from London's Met. Philomena "Phil" McCarthy runs afoul of the entire police force when she arrests Darren Goodall - a married, decorated senior officer - for beating up his girlfriend. Phil, who has wanted to join the Met since she was a girl, now finds that, far from being an organization of committed peacekeepers, it is awash in corruption and coverups. Although demoted to desk duty, she can't leave it alone and befriends the victim, Tempe Brown, who we begin to see is the friend from hell: needy, manipulative, and up to something mysterious and most likely unsavory. The book is wonderfully served by Katy Sobey, who narrates it at an easy pace, capturing Phil's naivete in a sweet, young voice, adding some gruffness to the men, and delivering Tempe, who has come from Northern Ireland, with an admirably convincing accent. (Simon & Schuster, Unabridged, 11 34 hours)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

Elizabeth Alexander Wants to Know if Art Can Solve America's Problems

Poetry is rarely a paying gig. Never has been. John Donne was a priest. Langston Hughes was a newspaper columnist and a lecturer. William Carlos Williams was a pediatrician. But it’s possible that Elizabeth Alexander has taken the side job to a whole new level: she’s currently the president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the United States’ biggest nonprofit dedicated to the arts and humanities. Its endowment sits at about $9 billion.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
American Songwriter

Meklit Hadero on the Origins of MOVEMENT, a Global Music Showcase Highlighting the Relationship Between Migration and Songs

Ethiopian-American songwriter and performer Meklit Hadero is a dynamo. A force. A person to know and cherish. Her music is as spiritual as it is entertaining. Hadero’s latest project is MOVEMENT, which is a traveling series that highlights the complexity and relationship between migration and music. It begins on May 7 in Seattle at the University of Washington.
SEATTLE, WA

