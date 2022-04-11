ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

All eyes on Bradley Beal as big offseason begins for Wizards

By NOAH TRISTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egQzw_0f66A5no00
1 of 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — A few weeks after the surgery that ultimately ended his season, Bradley Beal was talking with reporters when he was asked a simple question: Was it fair to say he was leaning toward re-signing with Washington?

“It’s fair,” Beal said in early March, without offering any more assurance than that.

Now the Wizards embark on a massive offseason, and all eyes are on Beal, who can become a free agent this summer. His next move will obviously have a big impact on the franchise’s direction.

Beal had surgery in February on his left wrist and didn’t play again. A Washington team that started fast under new coach Wes Unseld Jr. ended up going 35-47 and missing the playoffs.

Washington began the season by winning 10 of its first 13 games. The trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers was paying dividends, with Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell all contributing after coming to Washington in that deal.

By the time Beal went down, however, the Wizards were already slipping. That injury certainly didn’t help their prospects, and they ended up making more significant moves at the deadline. Spencer Dinwiddie, who was acquired to play point guard before the season, was dealt to Dallas in a deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Washington. The Wizards also traded Harrell.

The 7-foot-3 Porzingis played well for Washington, averaging 22.1 points in 17 games for the Wizards. He never got to play alongside Beal, and the question now is whether he’ll have that chance next season.

“Slowly, we’re kind of figuring each other out, especially my teammates with me, because I just got here,” Porzingis said late this season. “I think we’re still pretty far away from where we want to be, in terms of chemistry and stuff like that, but it’s not bad for this short a period of time. It’s pretty good. I’m excited to see what’s ahead of us.”

AT THE POINT

The point guard spot has often been a strength for Washington, with Westbrook, John Wall and Gilbert Arenas having occupied it. Dinwiddie had big shoes to fill when he arrived, and his tenure with the Wizards didn’t last long. Now Washington needs to find another solution.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES

The Wizards remain a work in progress on defense after Unseld’s first season. They finished 25th in the league in defensive rating.

“We had to change how we defended certain things, pretty much in the middle of the season,” Unseld said. “A bit of a hiccup, but that’s what we had. So we had to adjust things a little bit, and it took a little time to get back on track in that area.”

Washington ranked last in the NBA in steals.

LONG DISTANCE

The Wizards also finished last in the league in made 3-pointers, but in this area, their defense did succeed. No team held opponents to fewer 3-point attempts than Washington, and only two teams allowed fewer made 3s.

NEW ADDITIONS

Kuzma averaged 17.1 points, his highest average since his second season with the Lakers in 2018-19. Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.2 points.

EFFICIENT

Daniel Gafford averaged a career-high 9.4 points per game on 69% shooting from the field. The 23-year-old Gafford doesn’t have the height of Porzingis, but his athleticism could be an asset for the Wizards in the seasons to come.

“I think overall, he’s shown growth in a lot of areas. He still has a lot of untapped potential, in my opinion,” Unseld said. “He’s very impressionable. I think at times, his confidence wanes, but that’s all young players.”

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers' Current Players' Status For The 2022-23 NBA Season: LeBron James, Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Will Earn $129.5 Million Combined

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to hang a banner. They combined two future Hall-of-Famers, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, with three more surefire Hall-of-Famers in Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwight Howard. The Purple and Gold surrounded their big names with perimeter shooters, Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, and Kent Bazemore. They stole Miami’s two-year starting point guard, Kendrick Nunn, for the mid-level exception and brought in more size with former All-Star DeAndre Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Report: What “Astonished” Kevin Durant About James Harden

The Brooklyn Nets dynasty swiftly ended before it ever began. A year after seemingly forming a superteam by acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets, the Nets sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers. A rift between Harden and Kevin Durant reportedly developed before Harden’s brief Nets run concluded. According...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Wizards looking for pass-first point guard this summer

Less than a year ago, the Wizards’ point guard situation seemed settled — at least, it appeared to be for a few-year stretch. Fast forward to April, and the Wizards are entering a massive summer with a bevy of questions, one of which is at the point guard position.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Gilbert Arenas
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Daniel Gafford
Person
Kyle Kuzma
KENS 5

Survey shows Texas wants Mavs' Doncic named NBA MVP

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will visit the New Orleans Pelicans for their Play-In matchup but it is also that time of the NBA season when postseason awards will be given out. From the Rookie of the Year to the Coach of the Year Award, many will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Eliminate Charlotte Hornets 132-103

Atlanta revoked any southern hospitality extended to the visiting Charlotte Hornets. First, the team's bus was prevented from entering State Farm Arena thanks to a train stuck on the tracks. When the Hornets finally got on the court, a sea of fans clad in red 'We Believe' shirts gave them the business. By the time the Hawks got their hands on their Southeastern division rivals, it was light work.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

1897 — John J. McDermott wins the first Boston Marathon in 2 hours, 55 minutes, 10 seconds. 1930 — Clarence DeMar wins the Boston Marathon for a record seventh time, in 2:34:48.2. 1947 — The Toronto Maple Leafs post a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens to take...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Ap#The Los Angeles Lakers
FOX Sports

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

849K+
Followers
416K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy