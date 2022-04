Eighty folds of heroin and drug money were seized in the dismantling of a drug ring being run out of one family's home in Hudson County, authorities said. Kim Enders, 53, and Dave Enders, 52, along with their 26-year-old daughter, Samantha, were arrested on Saturday, April 9, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Also arrested was 52-year-old Jose Torres Amaro, he said.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO