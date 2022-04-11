ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol': HunterGirl Commands the Stage With a Rascal Flatts Hit [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
104.3 WOW Country
 4 days ago
HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski) has been a standout on American Idol ever since she auditioned for the Season 20 show with Rascal Flatts’ “Riot.” And when she took the stage on Sunday night (April 10) for a new performance as part of the Top 24, she proved exactly why she's still in...

ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

