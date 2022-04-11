ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Josh Hill out of Bellator bantamweight grand prix, Nikita Mikhailov to face Enrique Barzola

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCp8H_0f65w2N400

The wild card round of the Bellator bantamweight grand prix has a new matchup after a fighter withdrawal.

Josh Hill has pulled out from his bout against Enrique Barzola due to undisclosed reasons. Hill (21-4 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) was set to meet Barzola at Bellator 278 on April 22 at Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu.

Stepping up to replace hill will be Nikita Mikhailov, the promotion announced on Monday.

Mikhailov (9-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) will enter the grand prix on a five-fight win streak that includes two wins under the Bellator banner. He most recently finished Blaine Shutt via third rounds ground and pound at Bellator 273 in January.

Barzola (17-5-2 MMA, 1-0 BMMA), a 10-fight UFC veteran, will keep the date he was preparing for, but now faces a new opponent in his second Bellator bout.

The winner of this fight will move on to face Magomed Magomedov in the semifinals at Bellator 282 on June 24.

The grand prix has seen a number of changes prior to its start, including the loss of champion Sergio Pettis and James Gallagher.

With the change, the Bellator 278 lineup now includes:

  • Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche
  • Enrique Barzola vs. Nikita Mikhailov
  • Jornel Lugo vs. Danny Sabatello
  • Christian Edwards vs. Grant Neal
  • Nate Andrews vs. Manny Muro
  • Weber Almeida vs. Fabricio Franco
  • Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Erik Perez
  • Makoa Cooper vs. Blake Perry
  • Scotty Hao vs. Dante Schiro

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has changed plans for Cody Rhodes

The biggest twist to come on the first night dedicated to Wrestlemania 38, was certainly the return to the WWE rings of Cody Rhodes, former AEW athlete, who recently signed a multi-year contract with the McMahons, after being absent for a few years from the Stamford company ring. Even though...
WWE
SPORTbible

Triathlon Star Petra Kurikova Disqualified For Spitting

Here's proof that even the slightest indiscretion can cause heartbreak. Czech athlete Petra Kurikova was competing at the Arena Games Triathlon in Munich this week when she was disqualified before the swim leg of her event. Kurikova was leading after stage one with a six-second advantage but was cruelly dismissed...
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy