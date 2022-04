Gardner – Olivia Hylton did a little bit of everything, pitching three innings of no-hit ball and homering as Wyoming East picked up a 22-0 win at PikeView Tuesday evening. Hylton finished 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting a double and driving in three runs to go along with her homer. Savannah Brehm also homered for the Lady Warriors, driving in three runs.

PRINCETON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO