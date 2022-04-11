ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove's Ka'ena Kaulia is making his mark on the links

By Wade Evanson
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndvH0_0f65tdmn00 The Vikings junior has dominated his competition in the Pacific Conference's first two events.

Golfers typically like the sun.

But Forest Grove High School's Ka'ena Kaulia traded the warmth of Hawaii for the rainy winters of Oregon — and he couldn't be happier.

"The weather was a bit of a shock, but other than that, I've adjusted well," Kaulia said. "I love school, I've made a lot of friends and I enjoy the community. It's a different lifestyle than what I'm used to, for sure, but I enjoy it."

Kaulia also enjoys the golf, to which he's adjusted nicely as well.

Kaulia picked up the game roughly four years ago and is mostly self-taught. He and his family moved to Forest Grove this past summer primarily as a result of the complications stemming from Hawaii's strict COVID-19 policies, coupled with the heightened exposure that comes with simply being on the mainland.

While Ka'ena may be new to the area, his uncle Henry Kaulia was an icon of the community prior to his death in a car crash in 2006 at the age of 45.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y95Xf_0f65tdmn00 Henry Kaulia graduated from Pacific University in 1982 and was honored as the school's Male Athlete of the Year for his work on the football field. He later worked 24 years as a teacher and coach at Gaston High School, where he famously donated countless dollars to the "Special K" fund. To this day, the fund provides money for Gaston students who need help for athletic fees or equipment.

There's also an endowment in Henry Kaulia's name which is awarded to a junior or senior Hawaiian student at Pacific interested in pursuing a career in education.

Ka'ena Kaulia was just an infant when his uncle died, but he said he's certainly familiar with the legacy he left behind.

"I obviously never really got to know him, but I've heard a lot about him," he said. "He's changed a lot of people's lives."

The younger Kaulia is making his own mark on the course.

In two events this season for the Vikings boys golf team, Ka'ena Kaulia has said aloha and then aloha to his Pacific Conference competition, firing a four-under-par 68 in their season opener at Meriwether National Golf Club in Hillsboro and following that up with a three-under-par 69 in the wind and rain on the South Course at the Reserve Vineyard and Golf Club in — appropriately enough — Aloha.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pA4BE_0f65tdmn00 As a result, the junior has put 15 shots between himself and his nearest competition over the first two events. Of course, he's still looking to do better.

"I'm always happy when I post and under par score, but I for sure could've shot lower scores," Kaulia said. "I'm happy with the way my game is looking right now, but there's always room to improve."

Golf is like that. Those who play the game — even at the highest levels — will tell you how things can change day to day. One day you have it, the next you don't, but that challenge is what players enjoy.

"People will be like, 'How hard is golf, the ball isn't even moving?'" Kaulia said. "But I tell them that there's a difference between hitting a golf ball and playing golf. People really don't understand how hard golfers work to be good at what they do."

Kaulia said he spends about three to four hours every day after school, and anywhere from six to eight hours per day on the weekends, working on his craft.

"Golf is a time-consuming sport," he said, "but you need to put in the time if you want to be good."

Kaulia said the strength of his game is probably driving, while his weakness lies in his short game — something he's tirelessly working on. But whether he's having a good or bad day, by his standards, he knows that the proper mentality is critical when it comes to the game of golf and how good you either will or won't be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWJRQ_0f65tdmn00 "My mentality is, 'I know golf is super-hard, so I'm not going to get too down on myself,'" he said. "And while there are definitely days when you wonder why you chose to play, I just keep working and improving and seeing how that work reflects in my game."

Kaulia does hope to someday golf professionally. But in addition, he looks forward to attending and golfing in college — maybe at the University of Oregon.

"I've been a huge Ducks fan since I can remember, so my number one goal would be playing golf at the University of Oregon," Kaulia said. "But I just really want to go to any college that has a good golf program and good academics as well, and hopefully create something from that."

Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: 'Pacific Speedway' endangers residents

The News-Times also publishes a response to a previous letter, thoughts on the district attorney's race, and more.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Commercial solicitations and campaign announcements will not be accepted as letters to the editor. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Stand up for...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Portland Tribune

A&E: Quilt art, local composers featured on Westside

CREATIVE BRILLIANCE — Bonnie Burbidge, Elizabeth Higgins, Alice Hill, Jaymee Martin, Lynee Phelps, Justin Rueff, and Victoria Shaw share their artistic talents in this exhibit through April 22. All of the artists are educators at the Walters, and their work gives a glimpse into their class offerings. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

April snow showers wreak havoc in Washington County

'Lots of trees falling down into power lines and cars sliding into ditches,' a first responder reported.April snow showers hit Washington County late Sunday and Monday morning, April 10-11, scrambling commutes and setting climate records. "We've been rolling with calls since around 11 p.m.," Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston said Monday morning. "Lots of trees falling down into power lines and cars sliding into ditches. Luckily nothing too serious, as we didn't see major damage to buildings or vehicles." Johnston said crews out of Forest Grove and Cornelius responded to 14 calls for downed trees and car...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

A&E: Indie music icon, African diaspora dance on Westside

Venues in Hillsboro, Beaverton, Tualatin and beyond host arresting art and stunning shows, from April 14.Exhibits CREATIVE BRILLIANCE — Bonnie Burbidge, Elizabeth Higgins, Alice Hill, Jaymee Martin, Lynee Phelps, Justin Rueff, and Victoria Shaw share their artistic talents in this exhibit through April 22. All of the artists are educators at the Walters, and their work gives a glimpse into their class offerings. Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center, 150 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. MARCH/APRIL ARTIST RECEPTION — The Valley Art Gallery is displaying the work of local artists Andrea O'Reilly, Carol Schallberger, Dave Weber and Maureen Zoebelein...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
