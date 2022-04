Deer are an added caution when driving in Kalamazoo because they can literally come out of nowhere. As someone who's hit a deer before, these animals can cause serious damage to you car and to you physically. There's one neighborhood in general though that is teeming with deer, to the point where you can't drive to and from it each day without seeing as many as 12 in one area. This may be arguable for others throughout the city, but ask anyone who lives off of Winchell Avenue or anywhere near the Asylum Lake and they'll tell you how dangerous it can be.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO