Alameda High School students in She Kills MonstersMaya Wooten. Drama teacher, Zachary Morris, was casting about for a play to direct for Alameda High School (AHS) when a student recommended one he wasn’t familiar with -- She Kills Monsters. The play is a drama-comedy by Qui Nguyen that debuted in 2011. It tells the story of Agnes Evans, an average woman who loses her parents and little sister Tilly in a car accident.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO