Now that we know Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is on the move in 2023 to a larger location, the question has been, what will move into the current location of Texas Roadhouse?. A fairly new concept out of Louisville, Kentucky might be making it's way to Lubbock in 2023. The restaurant is called Jaggers, and according to an updated post by our friends at Lubbock In The Loop it's reportedly going to move into the Texas Roadhouse building after they move to the new location we told you about earlier, the old Toys 'R' Us building on Slide Road.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO