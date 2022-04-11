ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Tua Tagovailoa’s Star-Studded Charity Luau

By Mason Woods
 2 days ago
Former Crimson Tide quarterback and current signal caller for the Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa hosted the first "Luau with Tua" in South Florida this past weekend, an event organized by the Tua Foundation aimed at raising money for local charities. The "Luau with Tua" began in 2021 in Tuscaloosa,...

The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
93.7 The Fan

What we know about Haskins' death

A lot of rumors are circulating following the untimely death of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. CBS Miami reporter Trish Christakis tells the PM team that “as of right now, it is an open and ongoing investigation.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issues statement on husband’s death

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issued a statement on Thursday addressing her husband’s death and thanking fans for their support. In a statement that was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya Haskins began by thanking “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.” She also shared service information for Dwayne. You can read the full statement below:
NFL
Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Has A Clear Top 3 Schools

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the most coveted recruit in the class of 2023. The latest member of the Manning quarterbacking lineage has his choice of any school he wants. While experts are split on what school he’ll ultimately choose, it does seem like there are three programs that have...
The Independent

Driver believes he saw NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins minutes before his death

A man has said that he believes he saw Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins just minutes before he was hit by a dump truck and killed in a highway accident in Florida. For reasons that remain unclear, Mr Haskins was on foot trying to cross the lanes going west on Interstate 595 on Saturday morning when he was hit by the dump truck. “I was dropping off my daughter to an airline at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in the morning,” Chris Stanley told NBC 6 South Florida. He said he was driving home after leaving the airport and as...
Mel Kiper thinks Detroit Lions will become first team in almost 50 years to draft 2 DBs in first round

ALLEN PARK -- Only two teams have ever spent a top-three draft pick on a cornerback. The Detroit Lions are one of them. Could they really do it again just two years later?. ESPN’s Mel Kiper thinks so in his latest mock draft, projecting the Lions to use the No. 2 pick on Cincinnati corner Sauce Gardner. And Kiper wasn’t done in the secondary either, projecting Detroit to use the No. 32 pick on Georgia safety Lewis Cine.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, Has Strong Message For Cam Newton

Earlier this week, free agent NFL quarterback Cam Newton made headlines for a controversial comment women. “Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs,” Newton said. “Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that ascetic of ‘I’m a boss b—h, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jaguars Player Said About Urban Meyer

Travis Etienne’s rookie season ended before it ever really began due to a Lisfranc injury. But the former Clemson back says it wasn’t all bad. When asked about missing the Jaguars’ Urban Meyer-led mess of a 2021, Etienne kept it real: “If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one.”
On3.com

LOOK: Ed Orgeron makes surprise appearance at Notre Dame football practice

Notre Dame had a surprise guest from LSU at practice on Tuesday. No, it’s not who you think. It was former Tigers coach Ed Orgeron. Orgeron took in the Fighting Irish’s practice Tuesday morning — and it’s not without some irony. LSU opted not to bring him back after last season and the Tigers hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish opted to promote Marcus Freeman from defensive coordinator to the top spot to replace Kelly, who held the role for 12 years.
NOTRE DAME, IN
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Bonds With Son Jack, 14, While Playing Basketball & Football: Watch

The NFL star spent time with his oldest child by shooting some hoops and throwing the pigskin around at a gym. Tom Brady shared his love of sports with his oldest son Jack with a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday April 12. The legendary quarterback wrapped his arm around his son, as they posed for a photo at a gym together. He also shared plenty of videos of the two playing basketball and having a catch with a football. It was definitely a super sweet father-son moment for the player.
