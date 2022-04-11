ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Taunton Daily Gazette

Ava Venturelli lets loose as Taunton softball wins big

Good morning, Taunton! Today is Friday, April 15, 2022. Let's take a look at today's top stories: Ava Venturelli lets loose as Taunton softball wins big Making an immediate impact on the Taunton softball offense upon her return, Ava Venturelli said the pressure to perform has been tough but on Wednesday against Canton, she...
TAUNTON, MA
Westerly Sun

Softball: Rao homers three times in Chariho win

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Ava Rao homered three times in three at-bats and the Chariho High softball team won its first game of the season, 10-0, over South Kingstown in a Division I matchup. The game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Rao twice homered over the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Bulldogs top NFA to improve to 4-0; Beckler: 3 RBIs

WESTERLY — Zack Beckler drove in three runs as Westerly High defeated NFA, 7-4, in a nonleague baseball game Monday at Cimalore Field. Beckler finished 2 for 4 with a doubled. Westerly trailed 3-2 before taking the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning. Nick Fiore...
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Boys lacrosse: MSC overtakes Westerly in second quarter to beat Bulldogs.

WESTERLY — Mount St. Charles took control in the second quarter and topped Westerly High, 17-6, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Monday at Augeri Field. The match was tied at 2-2 after one quarter. But the Mounties outscored Westerly 5-1 in the second quarter and 7-2 in the third to take a 14-4 lead.
WESTERLY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captains
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Lions dealt loss on road by Montville

MONTVILLE — Montville scored three runs in the third inning and pulled away from Wheeler, 10-5, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Monday. The game was tied at 4 after two innings before Montville took the lead. Matt Pierce was 2 for 4 with a double and a pair...
MONTVILLE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Westerly Sun

Boys volleyball: White (16 kills), Chargers sweep away Cranston East

CRANSTON — Tyler White had 16 kills as Chariho High swept Cranston East, 3-0, in a Division I boys volleyball match on Monday. The Chargers won by set scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-17. Matthew Tiernan served for seven points, and James Azzinaro contributed 12 digs. Cranston East fell...
CRANSTON, RI
Westerly Sun

Girls tennis: Stonington sweeps East Lyme

EAST LYME — Stonington High won every match in straight sets in a 7-0 sweep of East Lyme on Wednesday in an ECC Division I girls tennis match. In singles, Maddie Hamm prevailed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1. Grace Duggan was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 2. Maddie Gonzalez won her match at No. 3, 6-1, 6-1. Mia Lewandowski was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 4.
EAST LYME, CT
The Bedford Citizen

Busy Weekend For Bedford Youth Lacrosse

On any given night during the week, if you look around the fields in town, you will see kids playing lacrosse; boys and girls from first grade all the way to high school. What is different about this year, is the addition of a ‘Select Team.’ Bedford partnered with Belmont to help both towns play in a slightly more competitive league. Spencer Betts is the head coach, but Jim Quinlan, Ryan Fitzgerald, Dave Brecher, and Todd Francone have all put in countless hours to help make this team happen. Go BB Raiders!
BEDFORD, MA
Westerly Sun

Boys track: Clarke wins three events, Chargers split

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Ian Clarke finished first in three events and Eli Sposato won a pair as the Chariho High boys track and field team split a Southern Division meet on Monday. Chariho lost a close one to South Kingstown, 73-71, and beat Coventry, 101-46. Clarke won the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy