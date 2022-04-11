On any given night during the week, if you look around the fields in town, you will see kids playing lacrosse; boys and girls from first grade all the way to high school. What is different about this year, is the addition of a ‘Select Team.’ Bedford partnered with Belmont to help both towns play in a slightly more competitive league. Spencer Betts is the head coach, but Jim Quinlan, Ryan Fitzgerald, Dave Brecher, and Todd Francone have all put in countless hours to help make this team happen. Go BB Raiders!

BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO