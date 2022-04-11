ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Woman Killed in Crash Near Rochester High School

By Andy Brownell
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester police responded to a deadly traffic crash this afternoon near Century High School. The fatal collision involved 2 vehicles and occurred around 1:25 PM on East Circle Drive near the intersection...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in crash with truck

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck. It happened on Route 7 in Leicester just before 3:30 p.m. Police say Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was headed east on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to enter Route 7 safely at the intersection.
LEICESTER, VT
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Cars
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Killed In Crash In Derry Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A 36-year-old woman was killed in a t-bone type crash in Derry Township on Sunday evening. According to the Westmoreland County Coroner, just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jennifer Krinock was driving on Industrial Boulevard when another vehicle failed to stop, turned left onto Industrial Boulevard, and collided with Krinock’s vehicle. Krinock was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to the hospital by medics and once she arrived, she was pronounced dead. The coroner said that at this time, it’s unknown if speed or cell phone usage was a factor in the crash. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
DERRY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Circle Drive#Vehicles#Century High School#Forensic Mapping Unit
AM 1390 KRFO

Man Fined For Driving Nearly 120 MPH In Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man caught driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit has pleaded guilty. A state trooper spotted the mega-speeder on Highway 63 near Cycle City around 4:00 am May 15, 2021. While pursuing the vehicle, the trooper noted a top speed...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Baltimore

Woman Killed In Head-On Crash In Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A Carroll County woman was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend in Glenwood, Howard County police said. At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a Toyota SUV was traveling north on Route 97 past Rolling Hills Drive when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Nissan SUV head-on. Four people were hospitalized for their injuries. The front passenger of the Toyota, identified as 67-year-old Wei Chu Lam Wong of Eldersburg, died after being transferred to another hospital. The other three people are not believed to have life-threatening injuries, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
GLENWOOD, MD
13 WHAM

'Unbelievable': Relatives of woman killed in Rochester grapple with her death

Rochester, N.Y. — A grieving family is remembering the woman found shot to death on Rochester's west side Monday as loving and giving. Janet Jordan, 35 was found Monday morning in a residence on Wetmore Park. She had been shot to death. New York State Police say a person of interest - Rochester Police Sgt. Melvin Williams - was also found dead Monday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Henrietta.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS San Francisco

Driver Slams Into Santa Rosa Coffee Shop In Horrific Early Morning Crash

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A driver suffered serious injuries early Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a Santa Rosa coffee shop. Santa Rosa police said the driver — 21-year-old Ronal Chuc Comez of Santa Rosa — had to be extricated from the wreckage and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not immediately available. He was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Officers responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a building at approximately 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the officers discovered the crumpled car into the storefront of the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii shop at 140 Stony Point Road. The preliminary investigation has determined that Comez was headed westbound on West 9th Street at a high rate of speed. He failed to navigate a curve in the road and drove over a grass berm on the north side of West 9th Street. Comez’s vehicle continued through the parking lot at which point it struck a tree causing it to careen into the glass storefront. The collision caused major damage to both the vehicle and the storefront.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Boston

Norwell High School Student Nicholas Wanderley Killed In Car Crash In Marshfield

MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A 17-year-old was killed and two teenagers were seriously hurt early Sunday morning in a car crash in Marshfield. The single-car crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Forest Street. The car slammed into a tree, seriously damaging the vehicle. Firefighters removed the 16-year-old driver from the car and took him to an area hospital. A 17-year-old male passenger, later identified as Nicholas Wanderley of Norwell, was declared dead at the scene. Another passenger, a 16-year-old boy was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries. Nicholas was a junior at Norwell High School. He participated in the school’s football, basketball, soccer,...
MARSHFIELD, MA
Power 102.9 NoCo

Archie Eversole Shot and Killed by His Brother

The DeKalb County Police have confirmed Eversole's death in a statement to XXL. "On March 25, 2022, Officers responded to the Chevron at 4410 Snapfinger Woods Drive in reference to a person shot," the statement reads. "Upon arrival, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries on April 3, 2022. Officers located the suspect, the victim’s brother, at the incident location (4592 Golf Vista Cir) where he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect is currently in the DeKalb County Jail for Murder. The victim has been identified as Arthur Eversole and the suspect identified as Alexander Kraus."
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

2 men arrested in connection with high-speed crash that killed pickup driver near Sun City West

Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a three-vehicle collision near Sun City West last November that killed a man. According to court documents, 18-year-old Fernando Amado Armendariz was driving south on El Mirage Road from Loop 303 at 110 miles per hour in a blue Hyundai Elantra when he crashed into a red Chevrolet pickup truck.
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy