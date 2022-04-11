ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Lawmakers set to send Pritzker ‘ghost gun’ registry bill

By Greg Bishop
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) – As long as a homemade gun for personal use isn’t transferred or sold to anyone else, it’s legal. But a measure at the Illinois statehouse would require such firearms to have a registered serial number. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and...

www.thecentersquare.com

