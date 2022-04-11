ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Watch All 15 Fights from Guns & Hoses 14 in Evansville

By Ryan O'Bryan
 1 day ago
Another wildly entertaining Guns & Hoses is in the books with Team Hoses taking the win by winning 10 of the night's 15 fights giving them the coveted Guns & Hoses championship belt, and pushing the overall series record to seven wins for each team. If you weren't able to attend,...

103gbfrocks.com

Evansville IN
