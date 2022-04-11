Watch All 15 Fights from Guns & Hoses 14 in Evansville

It's easy to write off the mascot as an important part of any sporting event. They're often cartoonish in the way they look, and they're not on the field or court attempting to try and help their team win the game. While both are true, I'll argue a team's mascot is a very important part of any game. Sure, they can't score a goal, catch a touchdown pass, or hit a home run, but they do help keep fans engaged in the action by interacting with them either one-on-one or as a whole by firing off a few t-shirts from the always popular t-shirt cannon, performing some type of stunt, or just simply encouraging them to "make some noise" when their team finds themselves in a crucial position within the game. As the physical embodiment of the team's name, they literally serve as the team's ambassador to its fans. It's a role you or someone you know could take on this summer with the Evansville Otters.

