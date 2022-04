CHADDS FORD — Two credit unions headquartered in Delaware County but with broader reach, have announced plans to merge. Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union (FMFCU ) announced it will merge with Wawa Employees’ Credit Union (WECU). The merger is expected to be completed on June 2, 2022, following approval by each company’s board of directors, the National Credit Union Association, Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, and Wawa Employees’ Credit Union member-owners.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO