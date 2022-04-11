ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Crews working to repair Holyoke water main break

westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Springfield Board of Police Commissioners meets for first time Monday. Mayor Domenic Sarno named the five police commissioners to the new board in line with a Supreme Judicial Court...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break temporarily closes part of Lehigh Street in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A water main break temporarily caused a delay for drivers in the city of Allentown on Thursday. Lehigh Street was temporarily closed in both directions between Martin Luther King Jr Dr. & Auburn Street. The Lehigh County Authority reports crews worked to repair a 6” water main...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WSAW

Wausau street closure due to water main repair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The intersection of Marten Street and Bugbee Avenue in Wausau will be closed beginning Monday for repairs. Starting March 21, a water main and water valves will be installed at that location. The closure is expected to last five days. The location is southeast of Monk...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
Ludlow, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Springfield, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
WSVN-TV

Crews work to fix sewer main rupture in North Bay Village

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a county sewer force main that ruptured in North Bay Village. Officials said the line broke along the westbound lanes of the Kennedy Causeway, Saturday. Officials advised drivers to expect a single-lane westbound closure on the causeway throughout the...
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL
KFYR-TV

Minot water main breaks this season are about average

MINOT, N.D. – Minot has seen a number of water main breaks over the last couple months, but Public Works said it’s running about average. Staff said the breaks come during particularly cold times, or when things begin to thaw around the city. Most of them have been in the city’s older sections of water main.
MINOT, ND
WETM

Water main break in Watkins Glen; possible low pressure, rusty water

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews in Watkins Glen are working to repair a water main that broke in the Village Tuesday morning. The Village of Watkins Glen alerted residents around 9:15 a.m. on March 22 of a water main break on West Second Street between Orchard and South Glen Avenue. The Village said that while crews are repairing the line, residents may have low water pressure and rusty water.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
WRAL News

Water main break creates mess north of downtown Durham

Durham, N.C. — A water main break was creating a big mess north of downtown Durham early Wednesday morning. The break was reported along North Duke Street at Trinity Avenue, in front of Durham School of the Arts, before 5:45 a.m. At 6:30 a.m., water was still gushing onto...
DURHAM, NC
WEHT/WTVW

Water main break leads to boil advisory in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — The maintenance manager of Princeton Water Utility announced Saturday that part of the city is now under a precautionary boil advisory. They say the city issued the advisory out of precaution from a water main break. All customers between N West Street east to N Seminary Street and between State Street […]
PRINCETON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Budget Cuts#Uban Construction#Supreme Judicial Court#Western Mass News#Patriots
WDEF

Water main break disrupting service in Dunlap

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – 75% of the water system in Dunlap has been down today because of a water main break. The city reports that a 16″ main was “disrupted.”. The repairs should be completed by 5:30-6:00 PM. But their could be air in your lines. You...
DUNLAP, TN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Duluth soaked by a winter of water main breaks

DULUTH - It was 3 a.m. when Becky Haase heard the sound of running water somewhere in the house. Down in her finished basement, frigid, muddy rivers poured through the seams of the egress windows. "It was gushing — the water was nearly knee-high when we got down there," the...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Water Main Break Floods Streets In Westlake District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A water main break sent a powerful river of water gushing through streets in the Westlake District early Tuesday morning. The water main break occurred in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Belmont Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. March 22, 2022. (CBSLA) The water flowed for nearly two hours before Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews shut it off. It’s unclear if any buildings suffered damage. LADWP did not confirm how many customers were without water service, or what may have caused the break. On Monday morning, a water main break flooded a street in the Hollywood Hills, just off the 101 Freeway. LADWP said aging pipes built in the 1930s were to blame.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox 19

Water main break on Ohio 48 in Warren County prompts boil water advisory

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A water main break on southbound Ohio 48 at Deershadow Road in Hamilton Township has prompted a boil water advisory until further notice. The boil water advisory in effect for all in the area of 7853 Ohio 48 to Foster Maineville Road and all of Deershadow Road until the all-clear notice is issued.
WARREN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy