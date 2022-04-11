ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Sexual Assault Awareness Walk to be held Thursday

By Darla A. Baker The Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 1 day ago

One out of every six men experience sexual assault. One out of every five woman experience sexual assault during their lifetimes. During the month of April, the Women's Center - High Desert, Inc., will be participating in events in observation of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. To kick off the...

www.ridgecrestca.com

Comments / 0

Related
East Oregonian

Walking For Awareness

BAKER CITY — A community event this spring in Baker City will help raise awareness about the issue of child sex trafficking and raise money to combat the problem. Baker County Soroptimists is sponsoring an inaugural Walk for Awareness, a 5K walk or run, on Saturday, May 14, starting at the Baker Sports Complex.
BAKER CITY, OR
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Mojave, CA
Ridgecrest, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Isabella, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
City
Tehachapi, CA
WTGS

Nevada man arrested in abduction of missing teenager

Authorities in Nevada have arrested 41-year-old Troy Drive on kidnapping charges. Lyons County Sheriff's Office said they also found a pickup truck possibly linked to the disappearance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion. Irion was last seen March 12 in the parking lot of the Fernley Walmart. Her car was found a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicalXpress

New law expands care for rape victims

(HealthDay)—Expanded care for sexual assault victims is a main feature of the Violence Against Women Act that was signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden. Along with providing greater access to rape testing kits, the legislation seeks to develop national standards of care for victims of sexual assault and also includes measures to better study the issue and create a federal grant program to help hospitals train specialized nurses called sexual assault nurse examiners.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#Child Abuse#Domestic Violence#Community Education#French
CBS Chicago

Authorities search for missing 13-year-old boy; considered armed and dangerous

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) – Authorities are looking for a missing teenage boy who stole a vehicle from a middle school parking lot last week. Lake Villa Police said on Friday, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 8:15 a.m. from the Palombi Middle School, at 133 McKinley Ave. Officers determined that a 13-year-old boy got access to staff-members keys and took a 2019 Kia Sorento SUV. The teen was believed to be traveling towards the Rockford, Illinois area, where he is originally from. After further investigation, it was also learned that he may have accessed a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous.The boy is currently a Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) ward of the state, police said. Law Enforcement and DCFS authorities in the Rockford area were notified of the incident and are actively attempting to locate the teen. The stolen vehicle was discovered Tuesday in the Rockford area, but the teen was still missing. Because of his age, his name is not being released to the public. This incident is still under investigation.
LAKE VILLA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking

Comments / 0

Community Policy