The Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Basketball. CAMPS/CLINICS. • MILLIGAN BASKETBALL will hold youth camps...

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO