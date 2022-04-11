ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Tua Tagovailoa’s Star-Studded Charity Luau

By Mason Woods
 2 days ago
Former Crimson Tide quarterback and current signal caller for the Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa hosted the first "Luau with Tua" in South Florida this past weekend, an event organized by the Tua Foundation aimed at raising money for local charities. The "Luau with Tua" began in 2021 in Tuscaloosa,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Tide 100.9 FM

Luau With Tua is Headed to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming back to Tuscaloosa for his second-annual Luau with Tua on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in The Zone at Bryant-Denny Stadium. According to its website, the Tua Foundation is "is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

