Bravo Mid-America Farms, bravo! I saw this come up on my Facebook feed today from Top The Tater, where they are introducing a new Lutefisk flavor Top The Tater. They almost got me, but I've been up very early this morning and have already been pranked many times by the time I saw this. Still, it's an idea that some people might strangely be excited about.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO