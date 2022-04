BOSTON — When Boston hosts the 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park, the Bruins may be facing an opponent that's now a part of the Fenway Sports Group family. ESPN reported Wednesday that the Pittsburgh Penguins will skate against the Bruins in the outdoor game on Jan. 2, 2023. It'll be the second time that Fenway Park has hosted the annual event.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO