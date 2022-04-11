The Riffcast: Jazz beat Blazers, will face Mavs in first round

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
Marvin Bagley III had a strong finish to the season after being shipped by the Sacramento Kings to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline. One could argue that it was the best stretch of his injury-plagued NBA career since his rookie campaign. While Bagley remains a solid player with...
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reacted on Twitter to the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament to earn the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. James may have been reacting to the scene following the Timberwolves’ win, as the team celebrated as if...
Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, D'Angelo Russell added 29 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be part of the playoffs for just the second time in the past 18 seasons after producing a 109-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Play-In round on Tuesday night. Malik Beasley scored...
James Harden and Kevin Durant were supposed to do great things together on the Brooklyn Nets this season alongside Kyrie Irving. However, with injuries and off-field controversies taking their toll, that particular superteam was broken up at the trade deadline, with Harden going to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that netted them Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The NBA Playoffs in Memphis are set. The Timberwolves got 30 points from Anthony Edwards and 29 from DeAngelo Russell to knock off the Clippers 109-104 to win the Play-In Game for 7th in the West and send Minnesota to Memphis to open the playoffs. Making the win over L.A. even more […]
Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
After falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Paul George and the LA Clippers will take on CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament Friday night. The winner will become the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The loser will have their season come to an end.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Dallas Mavericks are preparing to be without superstar Luka Doncic when they open the game one of the NBA playoffs Saturday against the Utah Jazz. On ESPN's NBA Countdown Wednesday night, Wojnarowski said there was "a lot of skepticism" about whether or not Doncic...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game. The Pelicans, who finished...
With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
