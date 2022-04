SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on multiple drug charges. At around 2:30 p.m., an officer with the Seaford Police Department stopped a vehicle on Norman Eskridge Highway after a computer check revealed that the owner was wanted on a felony arrest warrant. As the officer was walking toward the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle. As a result, the driver, 20-year-old Timothy Kilgore, was detained, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

