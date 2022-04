This fall, legendary mother and daughter duo the Judds will tour together for the first time in 10 years. The Final Tour is a 10-date trek across America. Naomi and Wynonna Judd will begin their tour on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids and wrap a month later in Nashville, playing arenas along the way. Martina McBride will open for the soon-to-be Country Music Hall of Fame act. Tickets go on sale on April 15 at the Judds website.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO