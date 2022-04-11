ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Woman Killed in Crash Near Rochester High School

By Andy Brownell
Y-105FM
 2 days ago
Rochester police responded to a deadly traffic crash this afternoon near Century High School. The fatal collision involved 2 vehicles and occurred around 1:25 PM on East Circle Drive near the intersection...

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

