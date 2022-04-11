Woman Killed in Crash Near Rochester High School

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A driver suffered serious injuries early Thursday after he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a Santa Rosa coffee shop. Santa Rosa police said the driver — 21-year-old Ronal Chuc Comez of Santa Rosa — had to be extricated from the wreckage and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not immediately available. He was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Officers responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a building at approximately 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the officers discovered the crumpled car into the storefront of the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii shop at 140 Stony Point Road. The preliminary investigation has determined that Comez was headed westbound on West 9th Street at a high rate of speed. He failed to navigate a curve in the road and drove over a grass berm on the north side of West 9th Street. Comez’s vehicle continued through the parking lot at which point it struck a tree causing it to careen into the glass storefront. The collision caused major damage to both the vehicle and the storefront.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO