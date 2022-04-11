ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

AnkerMake M5 3D Printer brings convenient, intelligent printing that’s quiet & 5x faster

By Mark Gulino
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anker is known for its many fantastic electronic accessories, which range from wireless chargers to cables and more. Now it’s developed a new brand—AnkerMake—that has a whole new gadget hitting Kickstarter, and it’s looking to shake up the world of 3D printing. Meet AnkerMake M5:...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Discovery

Robots Imitate Life to Create Better Versions of Themselves

Growth is a new frontier in robotics. Scientists are using plant biology and mechanics to design robots that grow like roots or vines to move around obstacles and carry objects. One research project used a 3D printer at the tip of a tubular robotic root to build its own body as it grows.
ENGINEERING
Gadget Flow

Animation Ring wearable fidget shows moving pictures when you turn the outer band

Have your everyday fidget on hand with the Animation Ring wearable fidget. Turn the outer bio-based resin band and watch the animals beneath gallop, leap, or run. An eye-catching conversation piece, it uses a barrier grid animation technique that covers hidden frames with the bars on the spinner. Watch the images move as the bars shift and the frame visible through the slits changes. Want a different image? Simply unscrew the ring base and change the animal on the inner band. The available options currently include a horse, a deer, and a T-Rex. And—by popular request—a cat is in the works. The ring comes complete with a 2-part base and an outer spinner band. It is available in US sizes 6 to 11. Unlike alternate fidgeting methods, the Animation Ring is far less distracting to others. You can keep your fidgeting discreet and show off your awesome ring!
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Best NFT and crypto gadgets to buy this year

Own multiple cryptocurrencies? Buy or create NFTs? Then have a look at some of the best NFT and crypto gadgets to buy this year for managing, securing, and displaying your digital property. If you own multiple cryptocurrencies, you’ll want to ensure that your private keys are safe, and the D’CENT...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Garmin LiveScope Plus live-scanning sonar device offers high resolution & clearer images

Experience reduced noise, clearer images, and better target separation when fishing with the Garmin LiveScope Plus live-scanning sonar device. Utilizing LiveScope technology, it lets you see exactly what you need. And it offers fewer sonar artifacts that affect the picture of fish. Best of all, the real-time sonar provides live images that are as accurate as possible. Moreover, the Garmin LiveScope Plus features a built-in stabilization system that keeps the solar image intact, even during rough conditions. All the while, you’ll have the option of vivid colors—including Aqua, Caribbean, Lava, and more—to see fish with maximum clarity. Finally, for improved clarity, the various modes—Forward, Down, and Perspective—allow you to explore live views of the sea. Therefore, you’ll never miss an important detail.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#3d Printer#Ankermake#Ai
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Battery breakthrough doubles lifespan of electric car batteries

Engineers have discovered a way to more than double the lifespan of batteries used in smartphones and electric cars.The battery breakthrough was successfully demonstrated by researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia, who increased the lifespan of a lithium-ion (li-ion) battery from several hundred charge/ discharge cycles, to more than 1,000.“Our process will increase the lifespan of batteries in many things, from smartphones and laptops, to power tools and electric vehicles,” said Professor Lianzhou Wang from the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology.“This new approach features a minimal protective coating at a scalable process, paving the way for...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Phys.org

Quantum technology could make charging electric cars as fast as pumping gas

Whether it's photovoltaics or fusion, sooner or later, human civilization must turn to renewable energies. This is deemed inevitable, considering the ever-growing energy demands of humanity and the finite nature of fossil fuels. Much research has been pursued in order to develop alternative sources of energy, most of which use electricity as the main energy carrier. The extensive R&D in renewables has been accompanied by gradual societal changes as the world adopted new products and devices running on renewables. The most striking change has been the rapid adoption of electric vehicles. While they were rarely seen on the roads even 10 years ago, now, millions of electric cars are being sold annually. The electric car market is one of the most rapidly growing sectors.
ENGINEERING
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Scientists develop ‘magnetic slime robot’ to deploy inside human body

Scientists have developed a “magnetic slime robot” capable of traversing small spaces and clinging to solid objects which could be deployed inside the human body. In a study published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials last week, researchers described the slime as “magnetic miniature soft-bodied robots [that] allow non-invasive access to restricted spaces and provide ideal solutions for minimally invasive surgery, micromanipulation, and targeted drug delivery.”
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Medicines 3D-printed in seven seconds

Medicines can be printed in seven seconds in a new 3D-printing technique that could enable rapid on-site production of medicines, reports a UCL-led research team. The findings published in the journal, Additive Manufacturing, improve the prospects of how 3D printers could be integrated into fast-paced clinical settings for on-demand production of personalized medicines.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Best label printers 2022: the leading printers for labelling, filing and receipt printing

When a hand-written label just isn’t good enough, a specialized label printer will give you the professional finish you are looking for, and there’s an astonishing variety of them to choose from. They range in cost and sophistication from a simple handheld printer that’ll spit out black and white sticky labels on demand, to desktop devices that producing barcodes, receipts and full-color stickers. To help you choose, we have combed the market to find the very best label printers available to buy right now.
ELECTRONICS
RideApart

Next-Gen Ola Electric Scooter To Boast Extreme Fast Charging Tech

Ola Electric has been making waves in the EV industry both in its home country of India and around the world. The startup presented the world with some lofty goals. Among which includes a vast network of fast chargers in India called the Hypercharger network, which would consist of more than 100,000 charging stations. On top of that, it also aims to be the biggest EV maker on the planet, producing 2,000,000 electric vehicles per year.
CARS
Gadget Flow

VAULT modular EDC organizer has a quality, durable design for all your everyday gear

Sort your everyday gear with ease using the VAULT modular EDC organizer. With a quality, durable design, it consists of 1000D ballistic nylon, YKK zippers, and a Duraflex buckle. Additionally, its modular design organizes and packs all your EDC items in designated spots. In fact, it works in several configurations. The modular case lets you set it up the way that’s best for you. Inspired by the idea of a book’s pages, its modular interior lets you configure it in a number of ways using removable flex panels. Get incredible flexibility with the VAULT, which stores your items securely in its panels. There are 4 different types of boarding boards, and you can easily decrease or increase the number of that you use.
APPLE
Gadget Flow

Sennheiser TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker is great for meetings of up to 10 people

Use the Sennheiser TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker for meetings of up to 10 people to collaborate in hybrid meetings. Smart, focused, and inclusive, it allows all teammates to be together in 1 place. Moreover, the Sennheiser TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker features state-of-the-art audio quality with 7 beamforming microphones that cover a 3.5-meter radius. In fact, each microphone includes TruVoicelift technology for improved clarity. As a result, it ensures excellent speech quality for every meeting. And its user-friendly, omnidirectional microphone requires less time for setup, helping you to remain productive. Furthermore, this speakerphone offers intelligent solutions like voice recognition software and automatic meeting notes for an all-inclusive meeting experience. Finally, it’s compatible with Microsoft Teams to provide automatic meeting transcripts in real time. As a result, you can identify the individual people speaking by name, making it great for hard-of-hearing participants.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 versatile keyboard is easy to play and has an integrated battery

Up-level your music skills with the ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 versatile keyboard. Featuring a new Keywave2 playing surface, it provides an effortless music experience. In fact, the design features precision frets to help you feel the exact position of your fingers on each key. Moreover, this versatile keyboard boasts a platinum blue aluminum chassis fine-tuned for durability. Above all, it offers expanded compatibility with other instruments with MIDI and USB-C ports. Furthermore, it features an enhanced 5D visualizer to customize your settings to perfect your music. Finally, with 5 dimensions of touch, you can elevate your music performance. For example, glide from side to side to bend pitch, creating a vibrato effect. Or slide up and down to add brightness, texture, or depth to a note.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

JengaLabs Active Dryer 3D printer filament dryer stops spool deformation & filament damage

Take better care of your 3D printing accessories when you have the JengaLabs Active Dryer 3D printer filament dryer. Almost all thermoplastic materials are vulnerable to moisture absorption, which damages plastic at the molecular level. And undried 3D nylon can string, ooze, bubble, crack, warp, and deform. But properly drying your nylon removes both surface and interior moisture, improves mechanical properties, and significantly increases tensile strength. Active Dryer provides consistent drying temperatures and prevents spool deformation and filament damage. Offering temperature and humidity control, it also has preset drying profiles depending on your filament material, keeping them in great shape. Moreover, along with its innovative airflow and advanced heat-exchange mechanisms, it provides 360º air circulation and PID control. Finally, it changes its actions based on the material it’s drying. This takes care of your filaments for improved dimensional accuracy, minimizing warping and deformation.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

GoPro Volta external battery grip delivers over 4 hours of 5.3K recording & control buttons

Use the GoPro Volta external battery grip to enhance your photography. It combines over 4 hours of 5.3K resolution with a total of 3 times the usual runtime. Moreover, this external battery grip includes built-in buttons for 1-handed camera control. You can also use a wireless camera remote and clip-out legs for convenience use. In fact, use the remote allows you to control your camera from up to 80′ away. The GoPro Volta has integrated camera buttons. So you can power on/off, start/stop, capture, and switch modes with ease. This photography accessory also charges other USB-C devices, making it ideal to power your gadgets on the go. Finally, it boasts a weather-resistant design and status lights for battery life and the camera mode.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet features a bigger screen and more memory

Manage 5,500 digital assets with the Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet. It boasts a larger memory of over 100 apps installed simultaneously. So you’ll never need to worry about storage space. Moreover, this cryptocurrency wallet allows you to send and sign your NFT transactions with full transparency in Ledger Live. You can even visualize your collection, so what you see is what you sign. This Ledger cryptocurrency wallet also features a larger screen to make it easier to navigate and verify transactions. This improvement makes it more user-friendly and provides a smoother experience. Furthermore, this wallet allows you to safeguard your crypto, NFTs, and tokens. And the certified secure chip keeps your private keys offline—out of hackers’ reach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy