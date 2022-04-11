ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

1 killed, 2 injured during 2-vehicle crash in NE Rochester

KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - One person has died and another was injured during a crash Monday afternoon in northeast Rochester. Police confirmed...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Woman's body found in snow pile at Rochester school is identified

Authorities have identified the body that was found in a pile of snow at a Rochester elementary school as a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing in February. The body of Mercedez Christiana Rocha, 22, was found in a snow pile in the parking lot of Gage Elementary School, 1400 40th St. NW, around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Medical examiner identifies man killed in fiery Raymond Road crash

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a fiery crash on Raymond Road Tuesday. Anthony L. Koger, III, 24, of Madison died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said Wednesday. Koger was traveling on Raymond Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison police, witnesses said his car left the...
MADISON, WI
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Couple Severely Injured in Four Vehicle Crash

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly couple was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a four-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday. The State Patrol says 85-year-old Glenn Pettit and 83-year-old Gladys Pettit suffered life-threatening injuries when a minivan driven by Mr. Pettit and a car collided with two vehicles traveling in the opposite direction on a highway about 10 miles south of Mankato. The drivers of two of the other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth driver escaped injury.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Kool AM

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ne Rochester#Kimt
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Bring Me The News

Victim in fatal Burnsville crash identified as Lakeville North sophomore Sydney Kohner

The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
Bring Me The News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing of woman at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner. Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver facing charges for crash that killed Lakeville North sophomore

An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student. On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.
LAKEVILLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy