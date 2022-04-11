ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson mayor wants opportunities for those entering medical marijuana market

By Marie Mennefield
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With Mississippi a couple of months away from the sale of medical marijuana, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba emphasized the importance of making sure there are legitimate business opportunities for those looking to enter into the market.

Jackson leaders have yet to declare if the city will participate in the state’s medical marijuana program. However, Lumumba is looking to create new entrepreneurial opportunities.

The mayor said it’s important to include those who were previously criminalized for the sale of marijuana by giving them the opportunity to capitalize on their entrepreneurial skills.

“We need to open it up to people who have not had that opportunity. And so, I’m looking for a very creative way that incorporates young men and women who have the entrepreneurial spirit but may not have the know-how, or the historic inclusion in the process,” said Lumumba.

The mayor said it’s important to eliminate the elements of dangerous circumstance and create the opportunity for people to carve out a successful lane in the medical marijuana industry.

The distribution of medical marijuana licensing is expected to begin in June 2022.

