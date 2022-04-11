ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Manual vs Automation: A Battle with Two Winners

By Dan Labell
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is something to say about that feeling you get after completing a task with your bare hands. You receive an undeniable sense of accomplishment that leaves one proud. But that feeling tends to fade after realizing that you have to complete that same task ad infinitum. It is...

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Guide to Evaluating Contract Packer or Manufacturer Software Solutions

Growing a contract packaging or manufacturing business in today’s environment often requires mastering the balancing act of driving continuous improvement within shop floor operations, while being responsive to fluctuating customer and market demands. With growth comes the realization that spreadsheets and manual processes are insufficient for handling larger operations...
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

KeepTruckin Rebrands as Motive, Launches Automated Operations Platform

KeepTruckin changed its name to Motive and launched the Automated Operations Platform, a combination of Internet of Things (IoT) hardware and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered applications that connect and automate physical operations. “Almost 50% of global GDP comes from the physical economy,” says Shoaib Makani, CEO of Motive. “And yet, it...
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

2022 State of Automated Warehousing: Infographic Directory

Throughout the supply chain, software and technology are currently flourishing. Up until the pandemic, the shift to an automated supply chain was already trending upward. However, when the pandemic hit — coupled with the labor shortage and the e-commerce boom — the trend was accelerated at an exponential rate.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Nurse-assisting robotics firm Diligent raises $30M

Diligent has been leading that specific charge for some time now. Late last year, we spoke with Georgia Tech associate professor Andrea Thomaz, who co-founded the company in 2017 with Vivian Chu, to discuss precisely how profound an impact the past two years have had on the firm. She noted, in part:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Manual Vs Automation
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Survey Spotlights Gap Between Tech Investment and Digital Transformation

While 70% of businesses experienced supply chain disruptions over the last few years, 60% of businesses were unable to engage and collaborate with customers and suppliers in real-time, often rendering those businesses unable to deliver to their customers, according to a recent SYSPRO survey. “While the investment in internal efficiencies...
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Infrastructure, Employment and Innovation: 3 Keys to Fixing Today’s Supply Chain Woes

In early 2020, the world literally changed overnight, forcing everyone to quickly adapt. Our expectations as consumers were high. We could order any product and get it the same day or at most, a day or two later. Shelves were full and shortages rare. But that changed quickly and those days of immediate gratification are not coming back anytime soon.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

E-commerce Development Opens Opportunities for 3PLs

Significant rise in the focus of retailers and manufacturers on their core competencies, especially where they have relatively less expertise has heightened the demand for third-party logistics services in several ways. Rapid globalization, in the last few years, has helped in formulating a wide-reaching network of manufacturing activities. And, to maintain it competently and proficiently, the demand for third-party logistics (3PL)services has escalated even more. Most importantly, the development of the e-commerce industry and rise in reverse logistics operations have also been beneficial for the market growth.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

North Sea can provide ‘secure, safe energy’ for next 50 years – industry chief

The North Sea can help provide the UK with “secure, safe energy” for the next 50 years while also helping meet climate change targets, the head of a key industry body has insisted.Deidre Michie, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), spoke out as she made a plea to ministers ahead of the publication of the UK Government’s upcoming energy security strategy.Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine means energy security is now also a national security issue, she said.Ms Michie, whose organisation represents 400 offshore energy companies including in the oil, gas and offshore wind sectors, called for a “national consensus”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Investing in Supply Chain Technology Proves Financial Gain

Companies that invested in integration technology to improve supply chain and organizational agility reaped significant financial gains in 2021, according to a study presented by Cleo and conducted by Dimensional Research. In fact, business leaders from one in five companies (19%) stated that increased agility resulting from such investment drove $3,000,000 or more in additional revenue in 2021.
MARKETS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Pros to Know: Customer Service is Everything in Supply Chain

If you do not please the customers, you will not have a have a good supply chain, according to Martin Verwijmeren, CEO and co-founder of MPO and one of this year's Pros to Know winners. Verwijmeren details why it's important to combine operation excellence and customer experience for clients.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Better control of development aid through AI

Development aid money is used to build schools, connect villages to the electricity grid and expand health care in poorer countries. A detailed and up-to-date overview of development aid projects is important to ensure that the associated funds are used as efficiently as possible. So far, however, such an overview has been difficult to arrive at due to the large number of projects and donor institutions.
COMPUTERS
foodlogistics.com

AWS Targets Logistics Providers Looking for Digitalization Without IT Infrastructure

While supply chains look to capitalize on data to help ease the strain the industry is currently facing, many are apprehensive to invest heavily in costly IT projects. Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Bosch work together on a new platform, designed to allow logistics providers to tap a digitalized operation without having to create an IT infrastructure in house. The software will provide a multitude of needs, like capacity utilization of commercial vehicle fleets to monitoring goods flows to order processing. This will all be available through a single source, powered by AWS.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Bosch Acquires UK Autonomous Driving Firm Five AI

Multinational tech firm Bosch has acquired Five AI, a British automated driving company. According to an announcement posted on the Bosch website Tuesday (April 12), Five chose Bosch over other takeover bidders, as the companies “share a common vision of automated driving and of safe automated driving systems.”. The...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

What Does the Global Supply Chain Crisis Mean for Chargebacks?

Empty grocery store shelves, skyrocketing prices for everything from everyday essentials to games consoles, and now it’s increasingly difficult to even get a car in the color you want. If you’ve led anything like a normal life in the past two years, then you will have noticed that the world has a serious supply chain problem. ‘Chain’ is an important word to remember here because what happens at one part of the chain has knock-on effects further down, and one of these effects is likely to be an increase in chargebacks. If customers aren’t getting the goods they order on time, then many will initiate a chargeback, which will end up costing significantly more than a refund and could contribute to your company being charged more for every transaction.
ECONOMY
The Next Web

3 ways ecommerce brands can stay agile and adapt in uncertain times

Technological advances in marketing, logistics, and production have meant that companies big and small can benefit from the wider international market of suppliers and consumers. However, internationalization has also come with its own challenges. Global brands are more sensitive to global events that reverberate across their supply chains and reshape consumer habits.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Extended cyber detection and response facing implementation challenges in APAC

Three out of four government agencies and critical infrastructure entities in the Asia-Pacific region have flagged extended detection and response (EDR-XDR) solutions as being the most difficult to implement for bolstering cyberdefence efforts, according to a Trellix cybersecurity survey. The findings arise after cybersecurity firm Trellix surveyed 200 IT security...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy