Toxic lead still poisoning thousands of Midwestern kids

 2 days ago
Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri had some of the highest rates of elevated blood lead levels in children. When the pediatrician recommended Lisa Pascoe have her then-toddler tested for lead poisoning, she thought there was no way he could be at risk. Everything in her South St. Louis home had been...

Nessel calls on EPA to strengthen protections against childhood lead poisoning

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and attorneys general from 19 other states are calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to strengthen protections against lead poisoning, particularly for children living in low-income communities and communities of color. The coalition of state attorneys general stated the...
Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
Meigs Health Matters… What is lead poisoning?

Was your home been built prior to 1978? If so, it may contain lead-based paint, which can cause lead poisoning. In 1978, the federal government banned consumer uses of lead-based paint, but some states banned it even earlier. Lead paint is still present in millions of homes, sometimes under layers of newer paint. Lead is a heavy metal found in the Earth’s crust. It is a natural element that does not break down in the environment and is very hard to clean up. Lead exposure occurs in the home environment due to deteriorating paint, which is peeling, chipping, or chalking. Deteriorating paint chips can be ingested by small children, and create a dust which many children also come into contact with lead by hand-to-mouth exposure and inhalation.
Lead poisoning noted among eagles in NM

Exposure to environmental lead debris continues to pose a significant threat to the bald eagle population in the United States and here in New Mexico, experts say. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) report published in 2020 estimated there to be roughly 316,700 individual bald eagles in the lower 48 states, a resurgence after eagle populations in the country skirted extinction in the 1960s. However, the journal Science in February found that nearly half of bald eagles have been poisoned by lead, which they often consume from dead animal carcasses that have been shot by hunters.
The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
