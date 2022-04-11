Toxic lead still poisoning thousands of Midwestern kids

Was your home been built prior to 1978? If so, it may contain lead-based paint, which can cause lead poisoning. In 1978, the federal government banned consumer uses of lead-based paint, but some states banned it even earlier. Lead paint is still present in millions of homes, sometimes under layers of newer paint. Lead is a heavy metal found in the Earth’s crust. It is a natural element that does not break down in the environment and is very hard to clean up. Lead exposure occurs in the home environment due to deteriorating paint, which is peeling, chipping, or chalking. Deteriorating paint chips can be ingested by small children, and create a dust which many children also come into contact with lead by hand-to-mouth exposure and inhalation.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 26 DAYS AGO