FDA: Some Chocolate Sold in New York Could Be Fatal, Do Not Eat

By Bobby Welber
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 2 days ago
The FDA is warning New Yorkers some chocolate sold in the state could be fatal or cause you to get sick. Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. of Parsippany, New Jersey is voluntarily recalling its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket, because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella...

