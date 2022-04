After two years of pandemic life, the Boy Scouts have their summer camps returning this year with several exciting opportunities for kids. David Gilbert of Boy Scouts of America, Mississippi Valley Council visited with us about the numerous adventures they have available this summer. There are 5 specific camps to choose from. One is a backpacking trek where kids can explore the back 602 acres of Saukenauk Scout Reservation. Another is a Duty to God Camp where reflection will be encouraged including personal time with a pastor. There will also be the regular Boy Scout Summer Camp with a zipline and other fun activities.

