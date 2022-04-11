ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft rumors: Jaguars still remain high on Georgia's DL Travon Walker

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nf8g9_0f64rejv00

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still widely expected to take Michigan edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, with the first overall pick in the NFL draft that’s now almost two weeks away.

But NFL Network’s Peter Schrager said that other coaching staffs and front offices believe Jacksonville will take Georgia pass rusher, Travon Walker, over Hutchinson.

Schrager said they believe this based on Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke’s draft history with the San Francisco 49ers where he took players with incredible physical traits over the best performers in college. He pointed out the 2011 draft where the 49ers took Aldon Smith with the seventh overall pick over the likes of J.J. Watt, Robert Quinn, Ryan Kerrigan, and Cameron Jordan.

The move paid off for the first two seasons, where Smith recorded the most sacks than any player in NFL history through two seasons.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo also shared his thoughts on Schrager’s segment by saying he’s heard chatter of Baalke seeing a Smith-like prospect in Walker.

Schrager also pointed out future San Francisco defensive tackles Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner that no one considered a top-10 pick, as well as the decision to pick offensive tackle Anthony Davis instead of Bryan Bulaga.

It’s discussions like this one that make will make the anticipation for the draft even higher. And while the Jags’ fanbase will be split on it, the selection certainly would be an interesting way to start the draft.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN TV NBC 6

NFL Mock Draft Monday: Four edge rushers off the board first | Locked On NFL Draft podcast

LAS VEGAS — The NFL Draft is suddenly now just over two weeks away in what is expected to be a highly unpredictable NFL Draft. But that isn't stopping us from putting out new mock drafts every Monday on the Locked On NFL Draft podcast. Hosts Eric Crocker and Ryan Tracy put out their latest mock drafts every Monday and give their analysis on what they think might happen in this year's draft.
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Jarvis Landry hopes to sign before NFL Draft, Browns in mix

Cleveland Browns remain in the mix for free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, according to a report. Additionally, Landry hopes to sign soon with a team. Landry is determined to sign his next NFL contract before the NFL Draft, which is about two weeks away. This makes total sense as options will become much thinner following the draft. Teams will fill needs with younger players from the draft, rather than older free agents.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Peter Schrager
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

USC Standout RB Meet With Texans - NFL Draft Tracker

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, TexansDaily.com will be your moment-by-moment Houston Texans guide. Dig in below... APR 13 MR. FOOTBALL IN HOUSTON According to reports, USC running back Keaontay Ingram recently visited the Texans as one of the team's top-30 visits. Ingram initially was a member of Texas' running back room before leaving following the firing of Tom Herman.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Browns Sign Former Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns have made yet another addition to their quarterback room. On Thursday, the team officially announced the signing of former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs. Dobbs, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In limited action with the team, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#American Football#Dl Travon Walker#The Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 NFL Draft sleepers who could make a big impact as overlooked picks

Champions aren’t made in the first round of the NFL Draft. They’re made by gleaning value on Days 2 and 3 and finding the franchise cornerstones other teams missed. There have been several example of overlooked prospects playing massive roles on Super Bowl teams. The Patriots and Buccaneers combined for seven world titles thanks to the 199th pick of the 2000 draft. The Chiefs became AFC title game mainstays behind an offense whose top two targets were a third-round tight end and a fifth-round wideout. The Eagles won Super Bowl 52 in a game where their top receiver by yardage and top running back both went undrafted (Corey Clement, LeGarrette Blount), and the quarterback who was named MVP was the seventh passer selected in his class (Nick Foles).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers sign one of Clemson’s all-time receivers

Hours after visiting the Green Bay Packers, former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins has signed a deal with the organization. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watkins is getting a one-year deal worth up to $4 million. Last season, the former Raven appeared in 13 games, finishing with 394 yards and one touchdown on 27 receptions. Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2014, Watkins now joins his fifth team in eight years, having previous stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Cheifs and Baltimore Ravens. The 6-foot-1 wideout played for the Tigers from 2011 to 2013, having one of the most prominent careers in Clemson football history. In his three years of college, Watkins had a career 3,391 yards, a program record that still holds to this day. Watson has had an up-and-down career, but joining forces with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers could revitalize him into a consistent threat on one of last season’s best offenses. List What we learned from Clemson's spring game
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy