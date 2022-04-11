Faribault residents and MSAD alum help lead US to deaf curling championship

A trio of athletes with connections to Faribault and the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf (MSAD) helped play a key role in Team USA’s recent championship finish at the 2022 World Deaf Curling Championships (men’s division), which took place in Banff, Alberta (Canada) on March 18-26.

The winning team included Faribault residents Steve Hubmer and Ryan Johnson, who both currently work at MSAD, and fellow MSAD graduate Calvin Rausch, who currently resides in Mendota Heights.

The championship tournament featured teams from Canada, Korea, Poland, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United States. Round robin games in the tourney began on March 18 and saw Team USA post a 3-2 record with initial losses to Canada and Ukraine.

Team USA started in the final round of playoffs as the No. 3 seed and posted a first round win over No. 4 seed Switzerland. In the semifinals, Team USA punched its ticket to the title bout with a comeback 9-8 win over No. 2 seed Canada.

In the championship showdown against No. 1 seed Ukraine, Team USA fell behind early, as Ukraine took a 4-0 lead. The US then staged another comeback for the third and final time with three straight ends, which provided it with a well earned 10-6 victory over Ukraine.

“It’s a surreal feeling. I was very excited, yes, but I was shocked at the same time,” said Johnson, who is a lead on the team. “We arrived at the competition without any expectations, and our goal was just to make it into the top four teams to qualify for the playoffs. However, as the week went on, we became better and better as a team — making our shots and improving our strategies — and we stayed focused one shot at a time.

“We made several comebacks and played in two extra ends during the playoffs. I think we were so focused that we could not believe that we actually won the championship.”

Rausch, who plays as a vice on the squad added, “I was shocked, and it felt so amazing to pull it off after being down in every game in the playoffs.”

Insight into the victory was also provided by Hubmer, who is a second on the team: “My feeling getting the gold was like ‘Wow!’ We weren’t expecting it to happen … I guess the team bonding paid off.”

In addition to Hubmer, Johnson and Rausch, the remainder of Team USA included Herman Fuechtmann (the team’s skip from South St. Paul) and Keith Mischo (an alternate from Arvada, Colorado).

This marked the first time that Team USA has won the championship. Top previous finishes for the US included a silver medal at the 2007 Deaflympics in Salt Lake City and a bronze medal at the 2017 World Championships in Sochi, Russia.

Road to gold

The road to the gold medal for the three MSAD grads saw each of them take separate paths, along with varied stories on how they became associated with the sport of curling. For Johnson, a recent field trip as part of his work duties was life changing.

“It is a little funny story,” Johnson said. “A few years ago our middle school students went on a field trip to the curling club in Lakeville as part of their PE curriculum and I joined them — that’s where I learned about the sport of curling and had an opportunity to get a taste of what it is all about.

“After the field trip, I decided to sign up for the mini spring league, and curling won my heart. I played in leagues for two years before I became serious about the sport. Since then, it is a year-round commitment for me, playing in summer, fall, winter, and spring leagues as well as several bonspiels (weekend tournaments) with only one month break in July.”

He added, “Sometimes I find myself wondering what it would be like today if I never went on the field trip with middle school students — probably no curling at all. One small experience can change everything!”

This is Johnson’s first year competing at the international level, and he gained a spot on Team USA last fall after tryouts in Blaine.

For Hubmer, the connection to curling goes back to his youth and watching his mom’s side of the family participating in the sport in Mapleton.

“I watched my mom, grandparents and brother curling when I was young, and I wished I could try it,” Hubmer said.

No stranger to athletic competition, Humber graduated from MSAD in 1990 and lettered in football, basketball and track. In 1993, he participated in the Deaflympics in the 800 and 1500 meters and has also served as a coach in volleyball, basketball and track and field.

He got an opportunity to get into the game of curling in 2007 at a clinic in Burnsville. Hubmer competed at the World Deaf Curling Championships in 2009 and was set to compete at the 2011 World Deaflympics in Slovakia before that event was canceled.

Hubmer stepped away from curling for a few years before the MSAD field trip reignited his interest in the sport. The clinic in Lakeville was hosted by Fuechtmann and Rausch.

“It (the field trip clinic) got me back and I was surprised I still had the skill,” said Hubmer, who works as a para at MSAD. “From there, I set up a team of Ryan Johnson and Russell Pudas, both teachers who went to the clinic and were interested in joining a league.”

Like Johnson, Hubmer participated in the team’s tryout sessions last fall and earned a spot on this year’s squad at that time. His connections with Fuechtmann and Rausch go back even further.

“We’ve only curled together since last fall but we have known each other for a long time,” Hubmer said. “Herman and Calvin were my teammates in various sports such as basketball, softball and flag football … and go way back to the late 1990s. So I’ve known them as great teammates.”

A 1997 grad of MSAD, Rausch’s connection with curling dates back over 15 years.

“I’ve been involved with curling since 2006,” Rausch said. “A friend of mine got me into the game. He knew I was a farm boy and had good physical shape to sweep the rocks for curling.”

He first participated for Team USA at the 2007 Deaflympics and gained a spot on this year’s team last the tryout in Blaine.

Hard work pays off

Once the trio were selected last fall for Team USA, the training process began.

“We started practicing as a team after we were selected last fall. We normally practiced as a team along with the coach (Joey Bata) at the St. Paul Curling Club in St. Paul and the Four Seasons Curling Club in Blaine,” Johnson said. “We also had our individual practices without the coach at the Chaska Curling Center in Chaska. We practiced two times every weekend in addition to our league matches during weekdays.”

Rausch and Fuecthmann curl in leagues at the St. Paul club, while Hubmer and Johnson compete in leagues out of the Dakota Curling Club in Lakeville. They also participated in two different tournaments, called bonspiels, is Wisconsin and the Twin Cities. Of note, the team won the Wisconsin bonspiel and did well at the Twin Cities outing.

The team’s success in Banff was a combination of factors according to Hubmer, Johnson and Rausch.

“I would say bonding and trust,” Johnson said. “The sport of curling doesn’t only require skills but also a high level of communication and trust, and we also played with a lot of spirit and confidence.”

The connection factor was also mentioned by Hubmer.

“Team bonding was the key to our success,” he said. “We were like brothers, which led us to success and a gold medal.”

Rausch added his thoughts: “We were loose, and we just did one game at a time and made a heck of a comeback in all three playoff games to pull it off.”

The sport of curling has certainly become a passion for these athletes for a variety of reasons.

“Age isn’t as much of a restriction as usual for sports,” Rausch said. “It’s all about skills in the game and people from their teens to age 80 can play the game of curling.”

Hubmer continued with his own praise of the sport.

“I enjoy curling due to the strategies involved, just like a chess,” he said. “It’s a very calm sport and less physical without getting injured easily.”

Johnson also appreciates the spirit of the sport and the connection made through competition.

“It’s all about the spirit of curling,” said Johnson, who is a 2006 grad of MSAD. “The sport has been around for many, many years going back to the 1500s in Scotland, and the culture of curling is very rooted. We play for the spirit of the sport. Of course, we want to win, but we also know that we are humans at the end of the day. So if we win, we will serve drinks to a losing team, because we cherish the spirit of curling and understand that we play together for the same reason — to have fun and build friendships.”