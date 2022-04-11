ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Hate Crime Investigation Launched After Ukrainian Flag Defecated On In Front Of Palo Alto Home

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto have launched a hate crime investigation after a Ukrainian flag displayed outside a home was taken down and defecated on last week.

On Thursday, officers were called to a home on the 1400 block of Alma Street after a resident reported the flag was damaged the night before. The flag was placed on a hedge in their front yard.

An investigation determined that sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, the flag was torn from the hedge and left in a bundle in the front yard. When the resident inspected the flag, they found what appeared to be feces.

Additional details about the incident or a potential suspect description was not immediately available. Police said there have been no similar incidents involving the Ukrainian flag in the community.

“The City of Palo Alto strongly denounces hate crimes of all kinds, and encourages members of our community to promptly report these incidents,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department’s dispatch center by calling 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can also be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or by sending a voicemail or text message to 650-383-8984.

CBS San Francisco

2 Suspects Sought After Palo Alto Man Robbed Of Laptop, Cash From His Home Overnight

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto are searching for two people suspected in an armed robbery at a residence early Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 700 Sutter Avenue after the victim reported that a man with a gun entered his home and stole his laptop and cash. The man had left the scene before police arrived. Police said an investigation revealed that the victim had met a woman online and invited her to his home. After the woman arrived around 1 a.m., police said the victim heard a knock at the door. When the victim opened the door, police said a man brandishing a gun entered the home. He then took the laptop and envelopes containing thousands of dollars in cash before leaving with the woman. Police said they believe the two were working in concert. It was not immediately known which direction the suspects left the scene. A vehicle description was not immediately available. The suspects are described as a male and female in their thirties. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent via text or voicemail to 650-383-8984 or by emailing paloalto@tipnow.org.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto Seeks Help From FBI To Combat Hate Crime, Bigotry

PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) — The City of Palo Alto has voted to enlist the help of the San Francisco Division of the FBI in order to combat a string of hate crimes and incidents of bigotry. In a 4-1 vote on March 10, the Human Relations Commission passed a motion “To support a recommendation to bring the FBI and community resources to Palo Alto to do community education on hate crimes. In addition, make a recommendation to the council to increase public awareness and marketing on how to report a hate crime or hate incident.” “It grieves me to no end...
PALO ALTO, CA
ABC 15 News

Flight attendant assaulted, PD investigating as possible hate crime

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an assault on a flight attendant outside of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport early Friday morning as a hate crime. 32-year-old Brandon Smith was arrested and faces assault charges after he allegedly attacked a female flight attendant. The flight attendant is said to...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Sonoma County Sheriff Recovers 2-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped By Mother

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Monday said deputies found a two-year-old girl Monday hours after she was allegedly kidnapped by her mother. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Shelby Privitt, who doesn’t not have custody, took her daughter, Makenzie Privitt, from the child’s grandmother’s house Monday. The grandmother has custody of the child and the mother is not supposed to be with her, the sheriff’s office said. The two were last seen on foot walking eastbound on Hwy 12 towards the city limits of Santa Rosa. By 4:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported that both had been located. “Shelby and Makenzie Privitt have been located and the child is safe,” the office said in a statement. “A very heartfelt thank you to the citizens of this county that called in with helpful information that resulted in the pair being located.” Additional circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and recovery of the child were not immediately available from the sheriff’s office. (L-R) Shelby Privitt, Makenzie Privitt (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office) Anyone with knowledge of this case was urged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Missing Mill Valley Woman Found Dead In Her Car

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — An intense search for a missing Mill Valley woman has ended with the grim discovery of her body inside her car in a heavily wooded area of Kentfield. The Marin County Coroner’s Office said the body of 62-year-old Jennifer Aranson was discovered on Tuesday by a search team in the 200 block of S. Ridgewood Road. She had no traumatic injuries indicating she had been in a vehicle collision or was the victim of foul play. A forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing was being completed Wednesday. The cause and manner of death will be pending the conclusion of the investigations being completed by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Mill Valley Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office – Coroner Division. No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation. She was last heard from on Sunday afternoon and thought to be possibly using a trail on Mount Tamalpais somewhere between W. Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley and Madrone Avenue in Larkspur.
MILL VALLEY, CA
