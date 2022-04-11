Richmond Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Young Child In Dental Office

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old East Bay dental assistant has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a young child during an office visit last week, prosecutors announced Monday.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said Bonerge Maldonado-Zaldana has been charged with four counts of sexual acts with a child under 10-years-old. He was being held in the Martinez Detention Center.

Maldonado-Zaldana, a Richmond resident, worked at the San Pablo Towne Centre Dental Office where police believe the assault on the young child allegedly took place on April 5.

San Pablo police investigators collected evidence and took statements from the victim’s mother, dental office staff, and the suspect on April 6th and determined there was probable cause to arrest Maldonado-Zaldana on April 8th.

In addition to working at the San Pablo Towne Centre Dental Office Maldonado-Zaldana was formerly employed with Western Dental in El Cerrito.

If anyone has further information relating to this investigation, please call Detective Ricky Vasquez at San Pablo Police Department (510) 215-3286.