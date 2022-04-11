Immigrants are driving population growth and boosting local economy in the Quad Cities Part 1

The Government is not protecting the poorest people amid the cost-of-living crisis, with out-of-work benefits at historically low levels, a UK poverty charity has said.The 3.1% benefits increase coming into effect on Monday does not match inflation, which is expected to hit 7.7% this month.This will result in the greatest fall in the value of the basic rate of unemployment benefit in 50 years, according to analysis by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.Associate director Helen Barnard told Sky News on Sunday: “For a decade we’ve had cuts and freezes to benefits, and actually for eight of the last 10 years benefits...

